Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

USI Romain College of Business VITA Program to offer free tax prep

USI Volunteer income tax assistance program underway
USI Volunteer income tax assistance program underway
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana will be offering free federal and state income tax preparation on Mondays for the next couple of months.

University officials say this is being done through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

According to a release, students in the Romain College of Business will be assisting the events.

They say the service is open to students, faculty, staff and the general public.

Sessions will be held by appointment only in the Business and Engineering Center on the following Mondays:

  • January 30
  • February 6, 13, 20, and 27
  • March 13 and 20

Appointment times are set for 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

In VITA programs, the Internal Revenue Service partners with national and local organizations to provide tax services to individuals with low-to-moderate income at no cost to the taxpayer. Accounting students will interview and prepare the taxes of those taxpayers who make an appointment for the service.

Individuals are required to bring their tax information, photo identification cards and Social Security cards for themselves and any dependents. International students must bring their passports and visas in addition. The IRS encourages electronic filing, and returns will be filed electronically for those who are eligible.

Officials say to make an appointment, call the Romain College of Business at 812-464-1718.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Faith Foreman
Woman arrested in deadly August hit and run in Owensboro
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
41-year-old Michael Arnold.
Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust

Latest News

EVV Regional Airport experiences flight issues due to FAA computer problems
EVV Regional Airport experiences flight issues due to FAA computer problems
METS and SWIRCA partnering to offer free bus rides for seniors
EVV Regional Airport experiences flight issues due to FAA computer problems
Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant reopening after water, fire damage
Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant reopening after water, fire damage