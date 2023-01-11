USI Romain College of Business VITA Program to offer free tax prep

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana will be offering free federal and state income tax preparation on Mondays for the next couple of months.

University officials say this is being done through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

According to a release, students in the Romain College of Business will be assisting the events.

They say the service is open to students, faculty, staff and the general public.

Sessions will be held by appointment only in the Business and Engineering Center on the following Mondays:

January 30

February 6, 13, 20, and 27

March 13 and 20

Appointment times are set for 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

In VITA programs, the Internal Revenue Service partners with national and local organizations to provide tax services to individuals with low-to-moderate income at no cost to the taxpayer. Accounting students will interview and prepare the taxes of those taxpayers who make an appointment for the service.

Individuals are required to bring their tax information, photo identification cards and Social Security cards for themselves and any dependents. International students must bring their passports and visas in addition. The IRS encourages electronic filing, and returns will be filed electronically for those who are eligible.

Officials say to make an appointment, call the Romain College of Business at 812-464-1718.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.