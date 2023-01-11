Spencer Co. elementary school in session in churches following pipe burst

LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - A burst pipe flooded an elementary school, meaning it couldn’t receive students back from holiday break. The school found a way to keep from losing any time.

Things are pretty quiet, even during school hours, at Lincoln Trail Elementary School, and that’s because the students aren’t there. They’re at two local churches that stepped up when the school needed a temporary place to hold classes.

School is now in session for Lincoln Trail Elementary School, only it’s not at Lincoln Trail Elementary School.

Heritage Hills Baptist Church is hosting preschool through second grade, and Santa Claus United Methodist Church is hosting grades three through six.

Some of the teachers say they didn’t know what happened at the school until New Year’s Eve, and had until they welcomed students on Jan. 4 to prepare. Despite their own stress, the teachers say the kids have enjoyed the experience.

”On the whole, they love it,” said fifth-grade teacher Traci Porter. “It’s been an adventure for them, it has been, they’re so resilient. A lot of them have said how much they enjoy being here.”

”My third graders have been wonderful, they’ve been so well-behaved,” said third-grade teacher Susan Marchand.

”It’s like a field trip,” said sixth-grade teacher Nicole Zollman.

All the smiles don’t mean their temporary space hasn’t required some adjusting though. They hold recess using equipment donated by parents, they’ve adapted to much smaller classroom sizes, and they prepare the meals at the high school and reheat them in the church kitchens.

Despite how much they’ve enjoyed their time away, the students say they are eager to get back.

”It was fun, but I do miss Lincoln Trail,” said first grader Adeline Day.

”I’m excited to get back in our classroom and do a lot of fun stuff,” said first grader Chloe Zollman.

Work is underway to get the school ready to receive students again. The school’s principal says in small towns like Santa Claus, the schools are extra important, and the entire community has stepped up to keep everything running. He says that’s been crucial for his staff.

”They have been so positive, and a lot of that’s because of the encouragement and the support they’re getting from the community,” said principal Ben Lawalin. “It’s just great to see all around.”

Administrators say if everything goes according to plan, they’re hoping to have classes back in Lincoln Trail this upcoming Tuesday.

