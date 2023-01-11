Property manager: Water has been restored at Lexbrook Apartments after 17 days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Christmas Eve, a water main broke at Lexbrook Apartments in Evansville.

Three days later, residents reached out to us.

We spoke with them, maintenance, and management at the complex.

Two separate times in the days following, the property manager told 14 News that the issues should be fixed and the water back on.

Residents like Bobbie Utterback tell a different story.

“$16.94 a day, I’m deducting that off of my rent until I get water,” says Utterback.

When asked if there was any response to when she told the property manager:

“No, she blocked me again.”

Tuesday marks 17 days since the water main break, and residents were still reporting problems.

We reached out to the Building Commission, Mayor’s Office, and second ward Council Member Missy Mosby, whose jurisdiction covers the complex.

When Mosby met me at Lexbrook, she explained that she wasn’t even aware of any issues. She immediately jumped into action.

“I’ve spoken to the building commissioner’s office. I’ve also spoken to the leasing office here at Lexbrook, and I’m just trying to you know, figure out what’s going on,” explains Mosby, “when the water might come back on, and I’m actually talking to some of the residents out here as well.”

Residents we spoke with say the entire time these issues were happening, they were unable to get in touch with management.

They say when they did, the property manager, Gina Ray, would block them.

Ray had stopped returning my phone calls and messages as well, but today she was at the complex, so we showed her screenshots from residents saying their numbers had been blocked, and asked her why.

“Yes, that’s because the service was, whatever, disconnected for a period of time,” says Ray as she looks at the screenshots, “that’s also the delay of us getting notified about the water and everything, so, I mean everything is all resolved now.”

While we were there, the building commission arrived to do a short inspection, and Evansville Water Sewer Utility turned a valve, restoring water flow back to the complex.

14 News reached out to the building commission on Tuesday morning and officials said they had not heard of these complaints from Lexbrook Apartments.

Despite that, Ray claimed the building commission wouldn’t allow them to turn water back on because it required an inspection first.

Ray says all the plumbing work is finished, and things should be back to normal.

While she says the plumbing is good to go, Mosby says what she’s heard from residents has raised some red flags.

It might not be as simple as Ray makes it sound.

“We need to have some conversations just to make sure that my constituents aren’t treated this way,” says Mosby.

Mosby says she wishes residents would’ve reached out to her sooner, because she and the other council members want to help the people in their wards.

As far as the water at Lexbrook, we’ll be keeping an eye on it over the next couple of days to make sure things are good to go.

