Police: Man arrested after baby was seriously hurt

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing assault charges, after police say a baby in his care was severely hurt several weeks ago.

28-year-old old Dylan Beck was booked into the Henderson County Jail Wednesday. He’s being held on a $7,500 full cash bond.

He’s due in court Thursday at 10 a.m.

Police say Beck was babysitting while the child’s mother was working.

They say the baby was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say another child was also there at the time who wasn’t hurt.

Beck’s mugshot was not available at the time of this report.

We are working to get more information

