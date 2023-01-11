Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant reopening after water, fire damage
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant is officially set to reopen.
This comes after the small business had to close for several months.
First, they had a water leak in October and then a small electrical fire at the beginning of Dec., which forced them to close.
[Previous Story: Dispatch: Restaurant fire breaks out in Webster Co.]
Officials say the restaurant is finally reopening Thursday, January 12.
