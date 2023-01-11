Owensboro City Commission holds special meeting for Sportsplex Ordinance

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission held a special meeting to review two ordinances for a first reading.

One of those ordinances has been heavy in city conversation, due to the indoor sports complex plans. But that’s not all that’s being funded in the $35.35 million project.

“It will afford us the opportunity to do much more dynamic scenarios, on the inside and on the outside of that building,” said Owensboro Fire Chief James Howard.

Owensboro Fire Department has been working with the commission on plans to update their training facility for years. Fire Chief Howard says one of the biggest needs is accommodating locker rooms.

“We really need a locker room that has facilities for men and women, because we do hire men and women,” Chief Howard said.

Chief Howard says the facility in the past served its purpose.

“Over time, things change,” Chief Howard said. “The facilities in some way become outdated.”

Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan echoed Chief Howard’s thoughts, adding that the commission was glad to add this update, and improvements to fire station three into the new ordinance.

“Definitely time for a new facility, their previous one was about 50 years old,” Pagan said. “They definitely need something more modern.”

Chief Howard says the new facility will be state-of-the-art, including upgrades to training equipment for the city’s firefighters to get a real feel for what they are up against.

“The footprint on each floor is not big enough to do the dynamic training that’s necessary for a department with our scope, and the risks that we know we’re up against in the field,” Chief Howard said.

As of Tuesday, the Owensboro Fire Department has 99 firefighters. That’s less than half the Evansville Fire Department, and although the coverage area is smaller by them, Chief Howard says new facilities that can attract new firefighters can be beneficial for the whole city.

“When it comes to social media and doing projects like this, [us] putting those things out there and educating people on what we do and what it takes for us to do what we do; I think that does engage people,” Chief Howard said.

This is how the ordinance is broken down:

Indoor Sports Facility - $19,000,000

Fire Station #3 Replacement - $6,700,000

Fire Training Center - $5,000,000

Fisher Park Light Poles - $1,400,000

“Various Projects” - $3,000,000

Issuance Costs (estimated) - $250,000

The ordinance will be formally approved or denied during the next Owensboro City Commissioners Meeting on January 17.

The transient boat dock has been removed from the original plans due to the commission not having a majority of them in favor of moving forward with the plans.

