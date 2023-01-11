EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 23rd annual Night of Memories returns to the Carson Center at the University of Evansville.

The event remains the main fundraiser for the Tri-State Hot Stove League. Over the years, it has raised over 2 million dollars for the community.

The big day begins on Saturday, January 21, with an autograph session at 3:30 p.m..

The main auction will follow with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

“We have big names this year, Denny McClain, the last 30 game winner, Evansville’s own Don Mattingly, we’re blessed to continue to have his support,” says President of Tri-State Hot Stove League, Ryan Berger. “George Foster of the Cincinnati Reds, Darrell Evans of the Detroit Tigers, and then we also have the support of all of our minor leaguers here, newly drafted Cameron Decker, Colson Montgomery, and Elijah Dunham. We are completely a non for profit organization with all of the funds raised for the night going right back to the community and the youth of our area. So bid often, bid high and just know that all that money goes back to our community.”

Auction items include tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl, a bat signed by 31 Hall of Fame baseball players, a team signed baseball by the 2002 Atlanta Braves, and more.

Click here for the link to the event website.

