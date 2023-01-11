Polar Plunge
Mo. school where Pilgrim’s Rest leader used to work closing

Agape Ranch/Cedar County, Mo.
Agape Ranch/Cedar County, Mo.(ky3)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Mo. and OHIO CO., Ky (WFIE) - The boarding school in Missouri, where several reports say Kelly Vanderkooi used to work, is closing

He’s one of three people facing abuse charges in Ohio County, Kentucky, and authorities say those charges are connected to the boarding school Pilgrim’s Rest.

Our sister station, KY3, reports Agape Boarding School ins Cedar County, Missouri, announced they are closing.

Leaders there say it’s due to a lack of finances.

[RELATED: Agape Boarding School leaders in Cedar County, Mo. announce plans to close]

Last year, Agape’s doctor was charged with child sex crimes, and five employees were charged with abuse.

Former Pilgrim’s Rest students say Kelly Vanderkooi left Agape several years ago to start the boarding school in Ohio County.

Kelly, along with his son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Amanda Vanderkooi, were all recently indicted on abuse charges.

[Continuing Coverage: Former students of boarding school in Ohio Co. share their experience]

We spoke with former students who shared they were subjected to various forms of mental and physical abuse during their time at Pilgrim’s Rest.

All three Vanderkoois are due back in court February 7.

