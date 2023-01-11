Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

METS and SWIRCA partnering to offer free bus rides for seniors

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Now through June 30, 2023, the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS), in partnership with SWIRCA to provide free bus rides to disabled persons and seniors 65 years and older who reside in the City of Evansville.

Officials say all of this was made possible through community support and grant funding received by SWIRCA & More.

To qualify for a free ride, eligible riders will simply need to provide their current state-issued photo ID showing proof of age, if 65 and older.

For those under the age of 65, riders will need to go to METS with their Medicare card and current state-issued photo ID and get a free METS Discount Card.

You can call SWIRCA at 812-464-7800 or METS at (812) 435-6166 for additional information.

“SWIRCA has proudly partnered with METS for over 30 years to help provide transportation services to Evansville residents 60 years and older and we are excited to be able to provide free rides for the first half of 2023 for our most vulnerable residents,” stated SWIRCA’s President, Rhonda Zuber. “Community collaborations like these are extremely important because they help to strengthen age-friendly communities and keep our older adult populations mobile and active.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Faith Foreman
Woman arrested in deadly August hit and run in Owensboro
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
41-year-old Michael Arnold.
Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust

Latest News

EVV Regional Airport experiencing flight issues due to FAA computer problems
Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant reopening after water, fire damage
Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant reopening after water, fire damage
1/11 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant reopening after water, fire damage
Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant reopening after water, fire damage