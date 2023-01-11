METS and SWIRCA partnering to offer free bus rides for seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Now through June 30, 2023, the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS), in partnership with SWIRCA to provide free bus rides to disabled persons and seniors 65 years and older who reside in the City of Evansville.

Officials say all of this was made possible through community support and grant funding received by SWIRCA & More.

To qualify for a free ride, eligible riders will simply need to provide their current state-issued photo ID showing proof of age, if 65 and older.

For those under the age of 65, riders will need to go to METS with their Medicare card and current state-issued photo ID and get a free METS Discount Card.

You can call SWIRCA at 812-464-7800 or METS at (812) 435-6166 for additional information.

“SWIRCA has proudly partnered with METS for over 30 years to help provide transportation services to Evansville residents 60 years and older and we are excited to be able to provide free rides for the first half of 2023 for our most vulnerable residents,” stated SWIRCA’s President, Rhonda Zuber. “Community collaborations like these are extremely important because they help to strengthen age-friendly communities and keep our older adult populations mobile and active.”

