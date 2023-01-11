Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Madisonville man indicted on child porn charges

Steven Buchanan
Steven Buchanan(Hopkins County Jail.)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man we told you about in September is now facing federal charges.

Steven Buchanan was arrested on local charges that included 17 counts of promoting a minor in a sex performance and 17 counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Now, a federal grand jury in Bowling Green has returned a five-count indictment Buchanan with producing and possessing child pornography.

Buchanan faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 140 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Faith Foreman
Woman arrested in deadly August hit and run in Owensboro
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
41-year-old Michael Arnold.
Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust

Latest News

Goodwill
Goodwill moving into Washington Square Mall
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners approve funding for Arc of Evansville
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners approve funding for Arc of Evansville
Police: Man arrested after baby was seriously hurt
Police lights
3 people facing drug-related charges in Ohio Co.