Low Clouds, Drizzle

On Alert: Thursday A.M. Storms
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy skies and mild as high temps climb into the upper 50s to 60-degrees. Scattered light rain and drizzle...mainly during the morning behind a southerly breeze. Tonight, cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing late as temps only drop into the lower 50s.

Thursday, breezy with occasional showers and thunderstorms until noon as high temps remain above normal in the upper 50s.  There is a marginal risk (level 1 threat) for severe thunderstorms from midnight until 10:00 a.m. Thursday afternoon, temperatures cascading into the lower 40s with scattered showers.

Friday, mostly cloudy and brisk with scattered flurries as high temps drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

