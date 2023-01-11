Large increase in downtown Evansville housing since 2018

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville has seen a lot of change over the past five years. This includes more housing, more businesses, and more hotel rooms.

Those with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District say they have three main jobs: to attract businesses, to bring in people, and to keep downtown clean. They’re happy to say they’ve kept busy since starting work in 2018.

Despite all the stores, restaurants, businesses, and more, those with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District know the most important thing about the downtown area is those who live there.

“People is what makes a downtown feel vibrant, and you can’t be a suburb of nowhere,” said Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District President Josh Armstrong. “If we don’t have a vibrant downtown we can’t expect to be, regionally, in a growth mode.”

The improvement district started work in 2018. The following year, they worked with a firm for a housing study, which showed downtown Evansville could use upwards of 1,200 units of housing. Since then, they say demand has only increased as they’ve overseen about 500 units of housing being either built or brought back to life.

“For us, we know if we can get units built they’ll fill up,” said Armstrong. “It always happens.”

One contributing factor to the growth is COVID-19. The move toward remote work pushed many away from expensive areas and to more affordable places, like Evansville, all while keeping their jobs.

“It gives us a fighting chance because we’re a great place to live, right?” said Armstrong. “It gives us a chance to say, ‘hey, you can have your great job in these other markets, but be here.’”

They say more people means more businesses, which draws in developers for even more housing. When housing fills up quickly, it makes developers, and banks, more confident in future projects.

They say almost 500 hotel rooms have opened since 2018 too. The past year also brought business growth. About two dozen downtown businesses opened their doors in 2022, including a farm-to-vase florist and three financial firms.

Officials say people can look forward to seeing more housing growth downtown in the future, including the Fifth and Main project as well as housing for students at the school of medicine.

