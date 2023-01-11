Polar Plunge
Illinois sheriffs oppose state assault weapons ban bill

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Wabash County Sheriff J. Derek Morgan issued a statement on Wednesday, voicing his opposition to a new bill that makes it illegal to deliver, sell or purchase any assault weapons in Illinois.

On Tuesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 5471 into law, otherwise known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The bill bans assault-style weapons, limits the number of magazine rounds to 10 for long guns and 15 for handguns, as well as requires gun owners to register their rifles’ serial numbers to Illinois State Police.

Sheriff Morgan released the following statement on Wednesday in response to the new law:

White County Sheriff Jordan Weiss also issued a similar statement on Wednesday.

You can read it below:

