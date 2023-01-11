Henderson City Commissioners discuss vacant commissioner seat

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners addressed the vacancy of a commissioner seat during their meeting earlier Tuesday.

Jay Randolph was elected as commissioner back in the last general election in November, but resigned from the position in December.

The city commissioners agreed that the person to fill the vacancy should be the next person voted on the ballot.

The council unanimously decided to appoint Nick Whitt as a commissioner until the next election in November of this year.

Mayor Brad Staton says it will be important to bring Whitt up to speed since his opinion and vote will be equal to the rest of the board.

“We really pride ourselves in allowing everyone who is on this city commission to participate, to speak, to share his or her goals, his or her concerns or questions to make sure we can be as efficient as we can for the public and for the city of Henderson,” says Staton.

Whitt will be sworn in sometime before their visioning workshop.

Commissioners plan to discuss their goals for the next two years on January 17th

