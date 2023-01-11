Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Henderson City Commissioners discuss vacant commissioner seat

Newscast recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners addressed the vacancy of a commissioner seat during their meeting earlier Tuesday.

Jay Randolph was elected as commissioner back in the last general election in November, but resigned from the position in December.

The city commissioners agreed that the person to fill the vacancy should be the next person voted on the ballot.

The council unanimously decided to appoint Nick Whitt as a commissioner until the next election in November of this year.

Mayor Brad Staton says it will be important to bring Whitt up to speed since his opinion and vote will be equal to the rest of the board.

“We really pride ourselves in allowing everyone who is on this city commission to participate, to speak, to share his or her goals, his or her concerns or questions to make sure we can be as efficient as we can for the public and for the city of Henderson,” says Staton.

Whitt will be sworn in sometime before their visioning workshop.

Commissioners plan to discuss their goals for the next two years on January 17th

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warehouse fire on N. Garvin St.
Cause of Garvin St. Warehouse fire determined
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
41-year-old Michael Arnold.
Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust
Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on...
Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal
Dispatch: Shots fired on Adams Ave.
Dispatch: Shots fired on Adams and Linwood Ave.

Latest News

Downtown Evansville has seen a lot of change over the past five years.
Large increase in downtown Evansville housing since 2018
Owensboro Fire Department (Fire Station #1)
Owensboro City Commission holds special meeting for Sportsplex Ordinance
Large increase in downtown Evansville housing since 2018
Large increase in downtown Evansville housing since 2018
New Planet Fitness coming to Owensboro
New Planet Fitness coming to Owensboro