Goodwill moving into Washington Square Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Goodwill say they bought the former Sears building at Washington Square Mall, and they are now moving their S. Green River Road flagship location to the new space.

They say the new location will include their main offices and mission services, thrift store, processing area, drive-thru drop-off site, and approximately 25,000 square feet reserved for a new program called The Excel Center®.

The Excel Center is a free, public charter school that provides adults the opportunity to earn an Indiana Core 40 high school diploma and begin post-secondary education.

In addition to a high school diploma, students earn industry-recognized certificates and/or college credits all at no cost.

Evansville Goodwill is awaiting budget approval from the state for this new charter school and hopes to open doors to the school in August 2024 with plans for their new headquarters to open earlier the same year.

Right now, Evansville Goodwill is working with contractors to renovate the former Sears building.

The nonprofit also plans to keep their current location with hopes of turning it into an outlet store where customers can purchase items at an even lower price.

