Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Goodwill moving into Washington Square Mall

Goodwill
Goodwill(Goodwill)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Goodwill say they bought the former Sears building at Washington Square Mall, and they are now moving their S. Green River Road flagship location to the new space.

They say the new location will include their main offices and mission services, thrift store, processing area, drive-thru drop-off site, and approximately 25,000 square feet reserved for a new program called The Excel Center®.

The Excel Center is a free, public charter school that provides adults the opportunity to earn an Indiana Core 40 high school diploma and begin post-secondary education.

In addition to a high school diploma, students earn industry-recognized certificates and/or college credits all at no cost.

Evansville Goodwill is awaiting budget approval from the state for this new charter school and hopes to open doors to the school in August 2024 with plans for their new headquarters to open earlier the same year.

Right now, Evansville Goodwill is working with contractors to renovate the former Sears building.

The nonprofit also plans to keep their current location with hopes of turning it into an outlet store where customers can purchase items at an even lower price.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Faith Foreman
Woman arrested in deadly August hit and run in Owensboro
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
41-year-old Michael Arnold.
Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust

Latest News

Steven Buchanan
Madisonville man indicted on child porn charges
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners approve funding for Arc of Evansville
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners approve funding for Arc of Evansville
Police: Man arrested after baby was seriously hurt
Police lights
3 people facing drug-related charges in Ohio Co.