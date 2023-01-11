Polar Plunge
A few strong storms possible overnight, sharply colder by Friday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early drizzle and showers pushed out of the Tri-State on Wednesday afternoon as south winds pushed temps into the lower 60s. A storm system will move into the area late Wednesday night through early Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. The entire region is in a Level 1 risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. This means there is a limited risk for damaging winds and even a tornado or two between midnight and 9am Thursday. The best chance for any severe storms will be over Western Kentucky. Once the cold front clears the Tri-State, temperatures will plunge back into the lower 30s by Friday morning. A few snow showers or flurries will be possible, but no accumulation expected. Highs on Friday will only reach the middle 30s. Partly sunny over the weekend with highs in the middle 40s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday. More rain likely to start next week.

