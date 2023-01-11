Polar Plunge
EVV Regional Airport experiencing flight issues due to FAA computer problems

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The FAA has ordered airlines to ground all flights until 8 a.m. due to computer issues.

Officials say there was an outage with the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions system. That’s a system that is essential to employees involved in flight operations.

They’re telling airlines to halt departures until they can make sure the system is working properly.

Those computer problems are also affecting some flights at the Evansville Regional Airport.

One delay at EVV is an American flight to Charlotte, which is delayed until 7:55 a.m.

We’re learning that the flight from Evansville to Atlanta on Delta was diverted to Chattanooga.

The FAA said they’re resuming operations at ATL because of air traffic in the area. The flight from Evansville to Atlanta departed before the FAA ordered airlines to halt departures.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

