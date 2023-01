CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a push in Cannelton to save Jughead the deer.

Residents tell us he’s been running around the Clifton Heights area for about a week with a container stuck to his head.

They say nobody can get close enough to help him.

Neighbors are hoping someone who knows how to help will step in soon.

Container stuck on deer's head in Cannelton (Riley Horton)

