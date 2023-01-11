Deaconess Health Systems look to fix nursing and employee shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System hosted a career fair on Tuesday. Health System officials say the fair was intended to combat the shortage of workers in the field by providing attendees with information about job and department openings.

Deaconess Health System officials say they are looking to fill around 900 positions and half of those are nursing positions.

Officials say the growth of the health system is the primary reason why the need for employees is so great.

“We’re continuing to add services all the time,” said Director of Human Resources Administration, Katie Burnett. “We’re continuing to grow, so we have a lot of opportunity in the health system.”

Burnett says Deaconess is in need of more nurses the same way many other health systems across the country are.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ employment projections, about 203,200 registered nurse positions are anticipated to open each year from 2021 through 2031.

Deaconess’ Student Nursing Academy is another way the health system is working to combat the shortage, officials say the program is for individuals looking to gain more hands on experience in nursing.

“You’re always looking for a job when you graduate your program so it’s good,” said Nurse graduate Deaconess Student Nursing Academy, Madelyn Jackson. “I really enjoy caring for people and helping people.”

Nurse graduate, Robert Radden says he’s had the chance to see the nursing shortage up close.

“There is a nursing shortage and I’ve seen that on the unit,” said Radden. “Like each unit I’ve been on in the SNA program over the two years that I’ve been apart of Deaconess there’s always been an opportunity and a need for nurses.”

Radden says he had multiple job unit options to choose from after applying for nursing positions in Deaconess. He says he’s glad to get the chance to put time aside to help others in this way.

“The opportunity to care for people in a very direct manner is something that I’ve always appreciated as being a nurse I hope that other people do,” said Radden.

Deaconess officials say a couple dozen people payed a visit to the career fair, and some were hired on the spot.

