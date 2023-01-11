3 people facing drug-related charges in Ohio Co.

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were arrested for drug-related charges in Ohio County on Tuesday.

The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office visited a home on Apple House Road in Beaver Dam to serve an indictment on Jerry Hayse. He’s facing the following charges:

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st degree, 2nd offense

Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

Probation Violation

Authorities later stopped by another home to arrest Kevin Bradshaw, who had an active child support warrant. Officials say detectives then found the homeowner, Crystal Thompson, who also had several outstanding warrants for her arrest. Thompson was subsequently arrested for her outstanding indictment warrants for drug offenses.

During the arrests, deputies say they found several more grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as scales, glass pipes and drug paraphernalia that indicated drug trafficking.

All three were taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

