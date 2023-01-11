Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

A 15-year-old boy in Chesapeake, Virginia is facing charges after police said he killed his two adoptive parents. (Source: WTKR)
By Leondra Head, WTKR
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) - A 15-year-old boy in Virginia is facing charges after police said he killed his two adoptive parents.

The parents were found dead Tuesday at their home in Chesapeake after the attack.

Police said either a knife or hammer was used.

The parents have been identified as 61-year-old Donna Daugherty and 60-year-old John Daugherty.

Eddie Gray, a neighbor, said the couple were devoted parents before they were tragically killed.

“I mean, I just can’t believe this even happened. I’m still shocked by it,” Gray said.

The deaths are still under investigation. The 15-year-old is due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Faith Foreman
Woman arrested in deadly August hit and run in Owensboro
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
41-year-old Michael Arnold.
Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital
Eric Church is going on tour. It kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept....
Country singer Eric Church announces upcoming Outsiders Revival Tour
More storms are expected in California over the next week, as residents struggle to clean up...
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out
More storms are expected in California over the next week, as residents struggle to clean up...
Powerful and deadly storms hit California