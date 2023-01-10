Polar Plunge
Woman arrested in deadly August hit and run in Owensboro

Faith Foreman
Faith Foreman(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit and run.

[PREVIOUS: Update: Pedestrian dies after hit and run in Owensboro]

It happened back in August in the 200 block of Sutton Lane.

Authorities say 25-year-old Jacob Simpson was found in the road after he had either been hit or fell from a vehicle.

25-year-old Faith Foreman was booked into jail Monday evening. Police say she was indicted by a Grand Jury.

She’s charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid with Death or Serious Physical Injury.

Foreman has a $5,000 cash bond.

The jail website shows she’s due in court January 12.

