Woman arrested in deadly August hit and run in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit and run.

[PREVIOUS: Update: Pedestrian dies after hit and run in Owensboro]

It happened back in August in the 200 block of Sutton Lane.

Authorities say 25-year-old Jacob Simpson was found in the road after he had either been hit or fell from a vehicle.

25-year-old Faith Foreman was booked into jail Monday evening. Police say she was indicted by a Grand Jury.

She’s charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid with Death or Serious Physical Injury.

Foreman has a $5,000 cash bond.

The jail website shows she’s due in court January 12.

