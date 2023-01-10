Polar Plunge
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

1/10 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
1/10 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re expecting new information this morning on a shooting in Evansville.

Police say there were several shooters at Linwood and Adams Avenues.

Officials announced the cause of the fire that began at a warehouse on Garvin Street.

Evansville fire officials say the big warehouse fire on New Year’s Eve was an “electrical accident.”

The countdown is on to see if someone is about to become a billionaire tonight.

The Mega Millions drawing is tonight, and that jackpot is at $1.1 billion.

The Georgia Bulldogs are back to back national champions!

The bulldogs took down TCU by 65-7, the most points ever scored in a national championship game.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

