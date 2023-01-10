Trial underway in Hopkins Co. murder

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A trial has begun in Hopkins County in a 2020 murder case.

Dennis Stone Jr. is accused in the shooting death of 30-year-old Nicole Merrell of Madisonville.

Police say he also shot her toddler at the Earlington Ideal Market.

The child survived.

Stone was arrested after authorities say he turned himself in to police in Nashville, Tennessee, in August of 2020.

Dennis Stone. (Hopkins County Jail)

