TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadway closed in Greenville after semi hits utility pole

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Greenville Police Department are asking drivers to avoid East Main Cross in Greenville after a semi hit a utility pole.

According to a Facebook post, that street is also known as Highway 176 and is closed from Court Street to Martin Street.

Officials say that roadway will be closed until further notice.

Emergency crews are on scene.

We will update this story as it develops.

