Owensboro Health partners with Optum

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health and Optum have announced a partnership.

Officials say Owensboro Health revenue cycle management operations and information technology services will become part of Optum.

They say approximately 575 Owensboro Health team members will become part of Optum beginning in April 2023.

“We are proud to be the regional leader in providing high-quality primary and specialty care for our friends, family and neighbors in western Kentucky and southern Indiana,” said Russ Ranallo, chief financial officer of Owensboro Health. “As partners with Optum, we’ll build on the innovative work we’ve already done, recruit and retain the loyalty of the best physicians and clinicians, invest in new technologies to enhance patient care, and expand our services to underserved areas. Owensboro Health has deep roots in the local community, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of service and doing what we do best for generations to come.”

Officials say Optum will manage some operational functions and investments.

They say specifically, Owensboro Health and Optum will:

· Simplify revenue cycle workflows so team members can spend more time communicating with patients and less time dealing with repetitive tasks.

· Deliver a transparent, patient-friendly billing experience and resolve issues quickly.

· Power digital health care transformation by enhancing infrastructure across all of Owensboro Health’s care delivery networks.

· Create a virtual Center of Excellence contact center training program to recruit, train and employ a regional workforce of both entry level and experienced talent to support health systems across the nation. The jobs will offer competitive wages and promote career growth in Owensboro and western Kentucky.

· Accelerate job creation and learning opportunities within Owensboro Health by supporting key workforce initiatives to help educate and train high school and college students in specialized health care roles. Optum will provide internships, mentoring programs and post-graduate hiring of qualified candidates.

