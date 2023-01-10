Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro Health partners with Optum

Owensboro Health
Owensboro Health(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health and Optum have announced a partnership.

Officials say Owensboro Health revenue cycle management operations and information technology services will become part of Optum.

They say approximately 575 Owensboro Health team members will become part of Optum beginning in April 2023.

“We are proud to be the regional leader in providing high-quality primary and specialty care for our friends, family and neighbors in western Kentucky and southern Indiana,” said Russ Ranallo, chief financial officer of Owensboro Health. “As partners with Optum, we’ll build on the innovative work we’ve already done, recruit and retain the loyalty of the best physicians and clinicians, invest in new technologies to enhance patient care, and expand our services to underserved areas. Owensboro Health has deep roots in the local community, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of service and doing what we do best for generations to come.”

Officials say Optum will manage some operational functions and investments.

They say specifically, Owensboro Health and Optum will:

· Simplify revenue cycle workflows so team members can spend more time communicating with patients and less time dealing with repetitive tasks.

· Deliver a transparent, patient-friendly billing experience and resolve issues quickly.

· Power digital health care transformation by enhancing infrastructure across all of Owensboro Health’s care delivery networks.

· Create a virtual Center of Excellence contact center training program to recruit, train and employ a regional workforce of both entry level and experienced talent to support health systems across the nation. The jobs will offer competitive wages and promote career growth in Owensboro and western Kentucky.

· Accelerate job creation and learning opportunities within Owensboro Health by supporting key workforce initiatives to help educate and train high school and college students in specialized health care roles. Optum will provide internships, mentoring programs and post-graduate hiring of qualified candidates.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warehouse fire on N. Garvin St.
Cause of Garvin St. Warehouse fire determined
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
41-year-old Michael Arnold.
Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust
Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on...
Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, police say
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, driver arrested

Latest News

Faith Foreman
Woman arrested in deadly August hit and run in Owensboro
New Planet Fitness coming to Owensboro
Alcoa announces changes in leadership
Waverly Fire on Utley Utley Rd.
Henderson dispatch: Crews responding to structure fire on Utley Utley Rd.