Other area United Ways not changing mission

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with the United Way of Posey County want to let the community know, their mission is not changing.

Our team broke down the changes to their mission, as many traditional partner agencies are losing funding, but the United Way of Posey County is not included in this.

Each United Way has its own board, which makes its own decisions.

United Way Executive Director, Keely Winiger, says their pathway’s nonprofits have to meet to be eligible for funding is much more general than United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s.

The majority of the agencies in Posey County funds have been getting money for years.

“Posey County is individually owned and operated if you think of it as a business,” says Winiger. “Money that’s raised in Posey County, stays in Posey County. So that’s the big thing. we have 16 agencies that we support.”

Winiger says United Way of Posey County is still working to meet its funding goal by next month, and says they have about $50,000 to go.

The United Way of Southwestern Indiana serves Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

