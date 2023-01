OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new Planet Fitness is coming to Towne Square Mall in Owensboro.

Officials with Planet Fitness management confirm the news of the second location.

They say the new gym will face Target on Frederica inside the mall.

A timetable has not yet been announced, but they plan to keep everyone updated on their progress on social media.

