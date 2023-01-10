Polar Plunge
Mt. Vernon Police Dept. gives new hire bonus of $10k

Newscast recording
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Mt Vernon, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mount Vernon Police Department is giving out incentives to new hire police officers.

According to Mt. Vernon Police Chief Andy Rush, $10,000 hiring bonus will be given to new hires in two $5,000 increments.

The initial $5,000 will be given after the successful completion of year one and the other half after three years of service.

Although current officers will not receive the bonus, Mt. Vernon Police Officer Darrin Lemberg says he’s served for a little over 16 years and says he loves his job.

“You’re doing what you need to do to make society a little better,” said Lemberg. “You get to see people at their worst and your goal is to maybe help them get out of that worst situation or that bad situation that they’re in.”

Lemberg says whether it’s patrolling the area or being dispatched to the scene of a crime, he’s wanted this responsibility for a long time. He is one of 12 active officers working for Mt. Vernon Police Department.

According to Police Chief Rush, their staff is down 25% and they’ll need at least four more officers to be fully staffed.

Lateral police officers, which are officers with all levels of qualified training, are eligible to receive an increase of $2,000 after successful completion of a FTO, Field Training Officer, program.

According to Chief Rush, individuals who are hired for the lateral police officer role will receive annual sick, personal and vacation days.

Officers will also receive insurance, holiday pay and annual clothing allowances.

Click here to access the Lateral Police Officer application.

