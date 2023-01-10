Polar Plunge
Lexbrook Apartments without water for over two weeks

Newscast Recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Residents of the Lexbrook apartment complex on South Weinbach Avenue have been without water for over two weeks.

The lack of water forced many residents to change their lifestyles, including Rachel Tuley.

Tuley says she’s been taking showers elsewhere and has been using buckets of water to flush her toilet.

Many Lexbrook residents say with no running water for this long, management should have fixed the problem days ago.

”We need the problem fixed, and it will be great if they would be more attentive to our needs here,” says Tuley.

We have reached out to the management of the Lexbrook Apartments to figure out what’s the delay, but they have not yet responded.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

