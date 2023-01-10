Polar Plunge
Ind. Gov. Holcomb set to give State of the State address

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State address Tuesday evening.

That’ll happen at 6 p.m. Central Time and begin with Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch’s introduction for Gov. Holcomb.

He’s set to give that 30-minute speech to the state government’s joint assembly.

You can watch the event live below:

