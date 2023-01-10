Hoops Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 1.

Malachi McNair, Harrison: Against North, the junior had 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the Warriors’ 70-55 win.

Weston Aigner, Castle: Heading into the Knights’ game against Memorial, the do-it-all senior was averaging 24 points a game and he proved it Friday night. He had 21 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals in the Knights thrilling 62-51 win over Memorial.

Aubrey Randolph, Owensboro Catholic: Against in-town rival Owensboro, Randolph had 14 of the Aces 38 points, and she had 7 boards, 6 steals and 5 assists in the Aces’ 38-36 win.

Avery Kelley, Memorial: On Wednesday against Central, the junior knocked down 24 points, had 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists, in the Tigers’ 67-44 win over the Bears. The Memorial girls are now ranked 12th in the most recent IBCA poll. They remain undefeated through 16 games.

