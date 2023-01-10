Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.(Dan Bartlett/NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People looking at the morning sky this month might notice a rare celestial body.

NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.

It will have streaking tails of dust and could appear fuzzy.

The comet will be closest to the sun Thursday and closest to Earth between Feb. 1 and 2.

NASA says sky gazers in the northern hemisphere should be able to see the comet in the morning sky throughout January.

People in the southern hemisphere should be able to see it in early February.

The comet was first discovered in March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warehouse fire on N. Garvin St.
Cause of Garvin St. Warehouse fire determined
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
41-year-old Michael Arnold.
Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust
Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on...
Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, police say
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, driver arrested

Latest News

Alcoa announces changes in leadership
Henderson dispatch: Crews responding to structure fire on Utley Utley Rd.
New York City police are searching for suspects in connection to money stolen from a Brinks...
Police: 3 suspects sought in theft of $300,000 from Brinks truck
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday in Mexico...
Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit
FILE - Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Divisive influencer Andrew Tate awaits Romanian court ruling