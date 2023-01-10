Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Elberfeld Police get boards to help communicate with people with disabilities

police lights
police lights(Storyblocks.com)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - Elberfeld Police have joined the list of departments who have communication boards in their vehicles.

They say it’s because of a grant from the Autism Society of American and Today’s Champions.

The boards give first responders a way to communicate with someone who may be nonverbal, have limited English skills, have autism, or other disabilities or mental health issues.

All of the officers and first responders received a training video on how to use the board.

Officials say the Autism Society of Indiana purchased the picture communication boards to be placed in the vehicles of all first responders and law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warehouse fire on N. Garvin St.
Cause of Garvin St. Warehouse fire determined
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
41-year-old Michael Arnold.
Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust
Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on...
Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, police say
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, driver arrested

Latest News

Ind. Gov. Holcomb set to give State of the State address
City of Evansville to hold ‘Access to Service Fair’ event Thursday, Saturday
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Vehicle fire closes part of southbound I-69
1/10 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines