Elberfeld Police get boards to help communicate with people with disabilities

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - Elberfeld Police have joined the list of departments who have communication boards in their vehicles.

They say it’s because of a grant from the Autism Society of American and Today’s Champions.

The boards give first responders a way to communicate with someone who may be nonverbal, have limited English skills, have autism, or other disabilities or mental health issues.

All of the officers and first responders received a training video on how to use the board.

Officials say the Autism Society of Indiana purchased the picture communication boards to be placed in the vehicles of all first responders and law enforcement agencies.

