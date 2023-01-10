Polar Plunge
East Gibson School Board meets to discuss Francisco Elementary School

Newscast recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The East Gibson School Board is meeting for the first time since they voted to close the Francisco Elementary school.

Superintendent James Wilson said during their last meeting, the board unanimously voted to close the school at the end of the school year.

Wilson said the number of students they’ve had leave over the last four years heavily impacted their decision.

No decision has been made on the building’s future.

We’ll keep you updated if any decisions come out of Monday’s meeting.

