Clouds & showers return Wednesday, on alert for a few severe storms Thursday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and south winds pushed afternoon temps into the mid to upper 50s across the Tri-State. Clouds will return late Tuesday night through Thursday as a weather system moves in from the west. Mainly scattered showers possible during the day on Wednesday as south winds push highs to near 60 degrees. We will be on alert for a few strong storms late Wednesday night through Thursday as low pressure moves directly over the Tri-State. Locally heavy rainfall possible. While the threat for severe weather is fairly limited, any strong storm that manages to develop may be capable of damaging winds and a brief tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has drawn a Level 1 risk over the Tri-State, with the best chance for severe weather across western Kentucky early Thursday. Rain will end Thursday as colder air flows in on Friday. Friday’s highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s. Mainly dry over the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s. More rain possible early next week.

