City of Evansville to hold ‘Access to Service Fair’ event Thursday, Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event will be held this week.

That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts.

Officials from local assistance agencies and Township Trustees Offices will also be there.

That event will take place Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center.

Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ is also planned for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.