City of Evansville to hold ‘Access to Service Fair’ event Thursday, Saturday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event will be held this week.

That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts.

Officials from local assistance agencies and Township Trustees Offices will also be there.

That event will take place Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center.

Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ is also planned for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

