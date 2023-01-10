Central Academy partners with local business in helping students succeed

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, Central Academy is helping students succeed by partnering with a local business.

Gibbs Die Casting Corporation hired six students to co-op through the ‘Jobs for America’s Graduates’ program.

The Jobs for America program helps students prepare for life after high school, which Central Academy staff thought would be a perfect partnership.

Students like Tyler Brandsasse, a Junior at Central Academy, hope the partnership will help him get real world job experience before he graduates.

“I actually like it because you do get hands on with the real world in the long run, training and stuff,” says Brandsasse. “It does help you with your high school diploma and getting it. Through the process it’s all helping out in the long run.”

The six students hired will begin their safety training on Wednesday.

Central Academy hopes to hire a Co-Op Coordinator in the future, as well as expand the program to other businesses.

