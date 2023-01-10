CenterPoint to perform maintenance on Evansville power lines

Polar Plunge
CenterPoint Contractors will be performing maintenance on some powerlines in Evansville.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Wednesday, Center Point Contractors will be performing maintenance on some of the powerlines at the intersection of North First Avenue and West Mill Road in Evansville.

According to MidAmerica Safety Solutions’ Operations Manager, Travis Wade, work is scheduled to be taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At certain times the intersection will be completely shut down.

Wade says MidAmerica Safety Solutions will be handling traffic control and trying to get people through the area as quickly as possible.

