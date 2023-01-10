Polar Plunge
Bright Skies, Warmer

1/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
1/9 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-50s behind a southwesterly wind. Tonight, becoming cloudy and not as cold as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, overcast skies and mild as high temps climb into the mid to upper 50s. Occasional light rain... mainly during the morning behind a southerly breeze.

Thursday, breezy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms as high temps remain above normal in the upper 50s. There is a marginal risk (level 1 threat) for severe thunderstorms across western Kentucky.

