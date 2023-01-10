Polar Plunge
Arrest made nearly 1 week after chase and crash

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies have made an arrest in a chase that had to be terminated last week.

Vanderburgh County Deputies say they found the suspect’s car crashed at West Virginia and Harmony Way, and several bags of meth were found in the area.

They say the drugs had a combined weight of nearly 170 grams, and a glass pipe was found in the car.

[PREVIOUS: VCSO: Authorities searching for suspect involved in chase, crash and run]

Deputies say the suspect, Zachary Young, also had a suspended license.

They looked for him, but didn’t find him.

Monday, detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Joint Narcotics Task Force say they spotted Young in a car in the area of West Delaware and North Fifth Avenue.

The car was pulled over and Young was arrested. Deputies say he had a small amount of marijuana.

A 14 News staff member captured the arrest on his cell phone.

Young faces several charges including dealing meth, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and hit and run.

Zachary Young
Zachary Young(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
Arrest at W. Delaware and N. Fifth Ave. on Monday
Arrest at W. Delaware and N. Fifth Ave. on Monday(WFIE)

