Actor Danny Masterson to face 2nd trial on rape charges

FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human Rights International Celebrity Benefit in Los Angeles.(Photo by Annie I. Bang /Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) – Prosecutors in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that they will retry actor Danny Masterson on rape charges.

Three women have accused the “That ‘70s Show” star of sexually assaulting them about 20 years ago.

Jurors in the first trial were deadlocked in November.

Prosecutors said during a court hearing that the jury had ignored some evidence in the case.

Defense lawyers argued it was unlikely any jury would vote unanimously to convict Masterson, but the judge sided with the prosecution.

The next court hearing is set for Feb. 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

