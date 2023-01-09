Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Whiskey Myers playing at Ford Center

Whiskey Myers
Whiskey Myers(Live Nation)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The band Whiskey Myers has announced new dates for their 2023 tour, and that includes Evansville.

They’ll headline at the Ford Center on May 11.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning this Friday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. at www.livenation.com.

“Southern rock is alive and well on Whiskey Myers’ Tornillo – and it comes with a brassy border-town swagger… Equal parts train songs, tenacious energy, and Tabasco… their lawless musicality burns like the sun,” declared Nashville Lifestyles.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
Derrick Collins
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing on W. Franklin St.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on South...
EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex
Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on...
Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

26-year-old Andrew Pierce
DCSO: 1 arrested after allegedly stabbing man in neck
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, police say
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, police say
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, police say
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, police say