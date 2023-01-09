Whiskey Myers playing at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The band Whiskey Myers has announced new dates for their 2023 tour, and that includes Evansville.

They’ll headline at the Ford Center on May 11.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning this Friday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. at www.livenation.com.

“Southern rock is alive and well on Whiskey Myers’ Tornillo – and it comes with a brassy border-town swagger… Equal parts train songs, tenacious energy, and Tabasco… their lawless musicality burns like the sun,” declared Nashville Lifestyles.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.