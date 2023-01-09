Polar Plunge
Dispatch: Semi knocks down power lines on Florida St.(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch says a semi has knocked down some power lines on Florida Street in Evansville.

They say that’s between 2nd and 3rd Street.

Officials say CenterPoint crews are on their way to the scene.

Officials on scene also say a couple of cars have been damaged by the lines.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene. We will update this story as it develops.

