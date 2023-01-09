Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, police say

(file)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a Boonville home early Monday after an SUV rammed into it, according to officials.

That happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Oakdale Terrace, just off of Highway 62.

Police say the family was home at the time, but no one was hurt.

Officers say the driver was not hurt either.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more about the incident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
Derrick Collins
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing on W. Franklin St.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on South...
EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex
Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on...
Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
1/9 Monday Sunrise Headlines
1/9 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Generic police lights
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper