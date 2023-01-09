SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, police say

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a Boonville home early Monday after an SUV rammed into it, according to officials.

That happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Oakdale Terrace, just off of Highway 62.

Police say the family was home at the time, but no one was hurt.

Officers say the driver was not hurt either.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more about the incident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.