Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights’ event raises over $200K

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights begins Thanksgiving
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights begins Thanksgiving
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals Rehabilitation Center revealed the estimated amount of how much money was raised from the “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” event.

According to a press release, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the annual light show raised over $200,000.

In the 29 years of the event, net proceeds have reached more than 4.3 million dollars for essential therapy sessions and inclusive early education at Easterseals.

Approximately 12,259 vehicles, including horse drawn carriages, visited this years light show display.

This year’s total also included an impressive $26,631 in extra donations from event visitors.

Local volunteers will start dismantling and removing the lights from Evansville’s Garvin Park this upcoming weekend.

The 30th annual “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” event is already being planned for this coming November.

More information on the event can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
Warehouse fire on N. Garvin St.
Cause of Garvin St. Warehouse fire determined
Derrick Collins
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing on W. Franklin St.
Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on...
Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on South...
EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

41-year-old Michael Arnold.
Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
Randi Delaney
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
Semi knocks down power lines in Evansville
Semi knocks down power lines in Evansville