‘Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights’ event raises over $200K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals Rehabilitation Center revealed the estimated amount of how much money was raised from the “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” event.

According to a press release, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the annual light show raised over $200,000.

In the 29 years of the event, net proceeds have reached more than 4.3 million dollars for essential therapy sessions and inclusive early education at Easterseals.

Approximately 12,259 vehicles, including horse drawn carriages, visited this years light show display.

This year’s total also included an impressive $26,631 in extra donations from event visitors.

Local volunteers will start dismantling and removing the lights from Evansville’s Garvin Park this upcoming weekend.

The 30th annual “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” event is already being planned for this coming November.

More information on the event can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.