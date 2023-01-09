Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdrawing from transfer portal

Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on...
Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on withdrawing from the transfer portal.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on withdrawing from the transfer portal.

On Sunday, Gibson Southern head football coach Nick Hart confirmed to 14 Sports that Allen is returning to Purdue.

Allen initially announced he was entering the portal on Dec. 26.

The 2021 Indiana Mr. Football and state champion was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, making him the second-highest-rated quarterback prospect in Purdue football history, according to 247Sports.

Allen played in one game last season, completing 1-of-3 passes for 8 yards against Indiana State.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on South...
EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex
Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville
32-year-old Matthew Greer
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after police find him in crawl space
ISP investigating in-custody death
ISP investigating in-custody death

Latest News

..
Ky. Wesleyan women storm past Lake Erie
NCAA Women’s Basketball Highlights: SIUE vs. USI
NCAA Women’s Basketball Highlights: SIUE vs. USI
University of Evansville men's basketball program.
Aces women’s basketball burnt by the Flames
NCAA Men’s Basketball Highlights: SIUE vs. USI
NCAA Men’s Basketball Highlights: SIUE vs. USI