Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdrawing from transfer portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on withdrawing from the transfer portal.

On Sunday, Gibson Southern head football coach Nick Hart confirmed to 14 Sports that Allen is returning to Purdue.

Allen initially announced he was entering the portal on Dec. 26.

The 2021 Indiana Mr. Football and state champion was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, making him the second-highest-rated quarterback prospect in Purdue football history, according to 247Sports.

Allen played in one game last season, completing 1-of-3 passes for 8 yards against Indiana State.

