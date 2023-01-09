Polar Plunge
Police investigating Sunday night arson on Helmuth Ave.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an arson report was taken at an Evansville home on Sunday.

They say that happened on Helmuth Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Officials say the fire was contained and put out, but the fire investigator believes it was started by someone inside the home.

Police are still looking into what happened.

We will update this story as we learn more.

