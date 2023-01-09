Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened.

Following an investigation, police say Rogers was driving while intoxicated and left the scene of that crash.

Rogers is facing several charges, including operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated causing endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and obstruction of justice.

He’s being held on no bond.

