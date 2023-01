NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans have been filed to build a new Starbucks in Newburgh.

They show it would be on Pointe View Drive, across the street from TownePlace Suites.

This would be the second Starbucks for Newburgh.

We’ve reached out to the owner for a timeline of construction and when it could open.

